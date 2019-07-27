Fort Smith boy with rare disease joining cyclists in part of 1,500 mile trek

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — A group of cyclists from Alabama is riding through Arkansas while on their 1,500 mile trek to bring awareness to a rare genetic disease in which a local boy has.

Ride4Gabe is a nonprofit group of endurance cyclists, crews and staff in their fourth year of bringing awareness to Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

Duchenne muscular dystrophy is a progressive form of muscular dystrophy that occurs primarily in males. It causes weakness of skeletal and heart muscles. It can also have affect on learning and memory, and communication and social emotional skills, according to the National Center for Advancing Translation Sciences.

It all began in hopes of finding a cure for Gabe, a 14-years-old Alabama boy who was diagnosed with Duchenne muscular dystrophy when he was 3. He said it restrains him from being able to walk and play sports.

Part of Ride4Gabe team (Gabe center in blue shirt)

The rare disease also affects Gavin who is from Fort Smith. About 7:30 a.m. Monday, July 29, he’s joining the Ride4Gabe cyclist team as they travel from Arkansas to Pikes Peak Summitt in El Paso County, Colorado

Gabe and his family will be at the top of the summit to greet the cyclists.

Gavin will ride on an electric scooter side-by-side the cyclists to the Garrison Avenue Bridge.

Gavin

About 50 boys in Arkansas have Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

The cyclists began their seven day journey in Birmingham, Ala. The group has cycled through 33 states so far.

Donations may be given, here.