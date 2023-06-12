FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club celebrates a special group of people on June 12.

The group announced the recipients of its 2023-24 college scholarships. 34 people got a scholarship during a luncheon at the Collection Room in the Fort Smith Bakery District.

The club wanted to ensure the recipients have a chance at a successful future.

“These kids grew up with the Fort Smith Boys and Girls Club,” said Beth Presley, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Fort Smith. “They volunteered. They’ve worked. They’ve been a member, and it’s just a way for us to acknowledge the hard work and to ensure they have a great future.”

The scholarships were awarded based on several factors, including participation with the organization, academic excellence and financial need.