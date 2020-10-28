Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club put on haunted house for charity

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club is hosting a haunted house to help the non-profit build and maintain programs and keep up the facility.

A spokesperson for the Fort Boys & Girls Club said they found a safe way to host a haunted house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The guests are squirted with hand sanitizers before they go in, we fog inside the haunted house throughout the night, everything we can put in place, we have put in place,” Director Of Operation Jason Morland said.

The No Mercy haunted house returns this Friday and Saturday at 114 North 14th Street.

Doors are open from 8 to 11 p.m.

General admission tickets are $15.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Share Your Photos
Interactive Radar
Live Stream
Forecast
Weather Alerts

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers