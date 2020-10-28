Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club put on haunted house for charity

A child is seen having fun at a Halloween trick-or-treat. (iStock / Getty Images)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Boys & Girls Club is hosting a haunted house to help the non-profit build and maintain programs and keep up the facility.

A spokesperson for the Fort Boys & Girls Club said they found a safe way to host a haunted house during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The guests are squirted with hand sanitizers before they go in, we fog inside the haunted house throughout the night, everything we can put in place, we have put in place,” Director Of Operation Jason Morland said.

The No Mercy haunted house returns this Friday and Saturday at 114 North 14th Street.

Doors are open from 8 to 11 p.m.

General admission tickets are $15.