Fort Smith brewery plans ‘Mask Burning’ event

BOISE, ID – MARCH 06: Attendees toss surgical masks into a fire during a mask burning event at the Idaho Statehouse on March 6, 2021 in Boise, Idaho. Citizens and politicians, including the Lieutenant Governor Janice McGeachin, gathered in at least 20 cities across the state to protest COVID-19 restrictions. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith brewery is planning to ‘celebrate’ the end of Arkansas’ statewide mask mandate with a mask-burning event on Friday.

“Whether you’re happy to not be forced to wear a mask or you have some old ones you want to get rid of, we’re burning them!” the Fort Smith Brewing Company said on Facebook on Wednesday.

Governor Asa Hutchinson announced on Tuesday that the state was ending its mask mandate, effective immediately that day.

Health experts continue to stress that masks are one of the most effective tools for preventing the spread of COVID-19, particularly when social distancing cannot be assured.

“For us personally the mandate being lifted is the government allowing citizens to make their own decisions,” the brewery said on Facebook.

On Thursday, Arkansas reported 211 new cases of coronavirus and ten additional deaths.

The state’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 5,636.