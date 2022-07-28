FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Kiwanis Boys Summer Camp in Fort Smith is wrapping up the week with Safety Day at Lake Fort Smith.

The kids rode around on four-wheelers with sheriff deputies and saw the bomb disposal robot in action. The camp director says it’s a way for boys to build relationships with law enforcement.

“They get to eat lunch with the kids and get to just create some positive relationships with a lot of these boys,” Camp director Mike Nichols said.

Boys from across the River Valley can apply through their school counselor to attend Kiwanis camp.