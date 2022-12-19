FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-car accident at 79th Street and Rogers Avenue, according to a press release. The eastbound lanes are closed.

Fort Smith Police are responding to a two-vehicle traffic accident with possible injuries at 79th Street and Rogers Avenue. Eastbound lanes are currently closed. Expect delays and please consider alternate routes if traveling through the affected area.