FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police Department reported a two-car accident with injuries on North 10th Street and H Street. Delays are expected for a few hours according to a press release.

First responders arrived at the scene around 3 p.m. The severity of the injuries is unknown.

Residents should expect delays for the next few hours as first responders work the scene. FPD says to please consider alternate routes if traveling through the affected area.