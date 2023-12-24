FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The biggest city in the River Valley’s birthday shares the date with Christmas Eve.

Originally a military post on the Arkansas River, Fort Smith’s foundational beginnings can be traced back to 1817, according to the city’s website.

The fort was named after General Thomas Adams Smith although it is believed that he never stepped foot in the city, the Fort Smith Historical Society said in a 2007 post.

The FSHS says Smith was the supervisor of surveys along the Arkansas River from 1815 to 1818 and the military post was named after him when he returned to civilian life.

The city officially became incorporated on December 24, 1842. The post was abandoned by the U.S. military in 1871 but parts of the original fort can still be seen at the Fort Smith National Historic Site.

Glimpses of military history can still be seen throughout the city and nearby Fort Chaffee.

Happy 181st birthday to Fort Smith!