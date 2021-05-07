Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce holds First Friday Breakfast

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce hosted it’s First Friday Breakfast.

It kicked off with a workforce signing ceremony to celebrate young professionals who are accepting new jobs in the community.

Shea Foldvary, resource development director at the United Way said, “This is a great place to live. It’s got a low cost of living, obviously. And again, I was born and raised here so for me, it’s just a place that I call home. I would ask anybody that if they want to live here, this is a great place to at least look at.”

Companies participating in the event included Arvest Bank, Bekaert, Rheem, and United Way.

