FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce is hosting its monthly First Friday Breakfast Series on Friday, March 31 at the PEAK Innovation Center on 5900 Painter Lane.

Speaking at the event will be Colonel Robert A. Ator II, Director of Military Affairs at the Arkansas Department of Commerce, according to the news release. Ator will be providing an update on the Foreign Military Sales mission and how the project will affect the region.

On March 15, Ebbing Air National Guard base was selected as the new home for the Foreign Military Sales Program (FMS) Pilot Training Center. The mission will bring around 900 military members and families to the Fort Smith area.

Tickets for the event are $20 for members of the Fort Smith Chamber of Commerce members and $25 for nonmembers. Doors will open at 7 a.m. and the program will run from 7:30-8:30 a.m. Tickets can be bought here.