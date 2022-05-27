FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Mission United Methodist Church in Fort Smith is holding a USDA food giveaway on May 28.

It was originally scheduled for May 21 but was moved due to rain.

Organizer Sterling Stratford says the drive is the right thing to do for the people in the community.

“You would be surprised of all the homeless people, all the families that need help that comes in and picks food up. It’s just letting them know that we’re here and that we care,” Stratford.

The food drive starts at 10 a.m. and ends at noon.