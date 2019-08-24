Fort Smith church opens doors to flood victims

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — The Grand Avenue Baptist Church opened its doors to flood victims in Fort Smith on Saturday.

Pastor Don Lehman said the first family seeking shelter came around 6:30 a.m.

With the help of the American Red Cross, Lehman said he’s ready to help as many flood victims as he can by giving them a place to stay and connecting them to resources.

“At this moment, we’re standing by ready to take folks who need shelter or need support, or any resources we can offer,” said Lehman.

The pastor added that, while the church can house victims temporarily, it’s the Red Cross that can provide long-term aid.

The American Red Cross – Fort Smith can be reached by phone at (479) 782-1056.