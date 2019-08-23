Fort Smith city auction set for Sept. 12

Fort Smith, Ark. (KNWA)— Plenty of surplus items are up for auction in Fort Smith next month.

The City of Fort Smith Department of Finance has scheduled its 2019 public auction for Sept. 12.

Among some of the items up for bid will be old furniture, office equipment, used vehicles, mowers, trailers, and excavators.

According to city administrator Carl E. Gefken, the city hasn’t had a need to have a surplus auction the past few years.

“But managing our budgets carefully, this year we were able—thanks to taxpayers and the Board of Directors—to replace a lot of Police and Sanitation Department vehicles and equipment, and other departments have cycled through certain assets. Finance feels we now have enough surplus to warrant the effort for a public sale.”

The final list of items available at the auction will be posted to the city’s website on September 4.