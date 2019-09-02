Fort Smith community remembers flash flood victim

"I miss her, I miss her terribly, and this whole place just seems so lost without her with the kids"

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Friends are remembering the legacy left behind by a woman in the River Valley who died trapped inside her car during a flash flood.

Debra “Debbie” Stevens spent every Sunday at East Side Baptist Church in Fort Smith and her friends said she worked with kids and treated them as if they were her own.

“She’s worked with kids all of her life,” East Side Baptist Church Preschool Ministry Director Sheila McCormick said.

McCormick said Stevens didn’t have her own kids and so put in all her time and love into the kids she taught at East Side Baptist Church.

Stevens taught preschool for more than a decade.

“She was always early and always the first one here,” McCormick said. “A lot of times she beat me.”

She said the children all loved her and the church feels pretty empty without her.

“We are beginning to get questions like “‘Where is Miss Debbie?” and I just say she can’t be here right now,” McCormick said.

Linda Wood works at the church as a kindergarten Sunday school teacher and like McCormick she was also a good friend of Stevens.

“I miss her, I miss her terribly, and this whole place just seems so lost without her with the kids,” Wood said.

East Side Baptist Church is raising money for a memorial to be placed where both Wood and McCormick said Stevens loved the most…the classroom she taught in.

“That’s what she would want, something for the kids,” McCormick said.

“She really loved the kids and gave all her love to them,” Wood said.

The coffee shop in East Side Baptist Church is using the money raised this month to help pay for Stevens funeral cost.

To make a donation through the church’s website, click here.