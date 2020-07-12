Fort Smith considers passing mask ordinance

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) –– The Fort Smith Board of Directors will consider passing a mask ordinance.

The ordinance would require those in the city to wear a mask indoors, but not outdoors. There is an exception for people with physical or mental health issues, as well as children.

The ordinance does include a sunset clause, meaning it can expire either at the end of December, or when the public health emergency is over.

“We’re just trying to do our best and we’ve listened to almost 30 people today, if not a little bit more because that’s the point. We had room for everybody, we wanted to hear from our residents.” said Carl E. Gefken, Fort Smith City Administrator.

The board made a motion to table and it was approved, meaning the ordinance will be revisited at the board of directors meeting on the 21st. It could also happen sooner if a special meeting is called.