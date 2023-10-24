FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith continues conducting smoke tests.

A smoke test is a method the city uses to properly check the ventilation for sewage. The process involves putting a nontoxic smoke bomb in the sewer pipeline and using a fan to blow it through the pipeline. When there is a spot that is not properly sealed, the smoke will seep through, indicating that the area needs to be sealed, which workers will then fix.

City officials urge citizens to run the water to prevent the smoke bomb from entering their house.

Smoke can enter a house, if there is a dried pipeline. If you happen to forget or smoke from the test enters your house, city official Lance Mcavoy says, “opening your windows and doors, is all that is needed”.

Macavoy also emphasized that if you are not sure if the smoke is from the smoke test or from elsewhere, the Fort Smith Fire Department knows where testing will be conducted and assure it is okay to call if you are not sure.

Above is the testing zone for the week of October 23-27.