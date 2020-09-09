Fort Smith could remove Confederate State Flag from park

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A historic flag display, one flying a Confederate flag, has been a topic of discussion among the community in Fort Smith.

In April, the park staff at Riverfront Park removed all of the flags at the display, because the flags needed to be replaced.

It has now been five months and they have yet to be brought back.

Many people in the community are asking why, and if it is in light of recent racially historic events that have taken place across the country.

Fort Smith Deputy Administrator Jeff Dingman said no.

“Some folks have expressed concern that the flags have been taken down,” he said. “Well they have been taken down for maintenence and replacement reasons, not for any other reason at this point.”

The historic flags that were ordered in March of this year have not been received yet due to a vendor error.

Park staff estimates the arrival of these flags of the end of next week.