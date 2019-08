FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA) — Lincoln Childcare Inc. will be closed through Wednesday due to flooding this weekend.

According to a Facebook post, parents should plan for the daycare to be closed. The daycare says they will inform everyone if they are able to open earlier.

Lincoln Childcare Inc. is located at 1415 N. 9th St. in Fort Smith. You can call 479-782-4997 for more updates.