FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Police Department announced that on June 9, Deputy Chief Jason Thompson graduated from the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia, along with 253 other law enforcement officers from across the country.

“I am extremely proud of Deputy Chief Thompson and his successful completion of the 282nd class of the FBI NA,” said Chief of Police Danny Baker. “His commitment to excellence in all that he does makes him a valuable and appreciated member of my leadership team. I am confident that the knowledge and skills he has acquired over the last ten weeks will benefit the people of Fort Smith for many years to come. Chief Thompson’s leadership and character are beyond reproach. He helps make the FSPD shine.”

Deputy Chief Thompson joins a selected class of law enforcement officers with only 53,435 having completed the National Academy since its inception in 1935. The class consists of ten weeks of advanced communication, leadership, and fitness training.