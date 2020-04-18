Fort Smith Dispatcher fired over inappropriate behavior

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith Dispatcher who was under investigation an accused inappropriate behavior has been fired.

Fort Smith Police Chief Danny Baker announced Tuesday his department was investigating a social media post about by a caller who claimed to of heard rude, offensive, and unprofessional language in the background during a call with a Fort Smith dispatcher.

Dispatcher 1: “It’s not the question of knowing the address, it’s knowing what’s going on expletive.”

Dispatcher 2: “Okay, what’s your address? Or where are you at? Wow. I’m so sorry.”

Caller: “Wow, that’s terrible.”

Following the investigation, the dispatcher was identified for using rude and offensive language toward the caller and was fired.

The Fort Smith Police Department did ask the caller if they wanted to file a complaint against the dispatcher, but they declined.