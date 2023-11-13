FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — An educator in the Fort Smith Public School District was featured recently on the Kelly Clarkson Show for her singing ability.

Lacey Schaffer-Thomas, a graduate of Northside High School, is currently a paraprofessional at Euper Lane Elementary School.

A release from FSPS says that producers for the show reached out after a video of Schaffer-Thomas singing at the district’s convocation went viral.

“[Schaffer-Thomas’] soulful rendition of Stevie Wonder’s song ‘Superstition’ quickly garnered attention after the keynote speaker, Jon Gordon, shared the video of her singing the song,” the release said.

Schaffer-Thomas flew out to New York to sing on the show when, an hour before recording, Clarkson decided she had to sing with her.

“I am beyond grateful for the outpouring of support and encouragement from the community and beyond,” Schaffer-Thomas said. “Music has always been a passion of mine, and to have the opportunity to share that passion on such a large stage is truly the experience of a lifetime.”

Schaffer-Thomas’ episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show aired on Nov. 13.