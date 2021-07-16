Fort Smith educator named regional finalist for Arkansas Teacher of the Year

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools teacher Rozanna Brown has been named a regional finalist for the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

According to a news release from the school district, Brown is a fourth grade teacher at Ballman Elementary School.

The release says there are 12 regional finalists selected across the state. The finalists will be recognized at an event on August 5 at the Governor’s Mansion.

During the event, the four state semi-finalists will be announced, according to the release.

“It is such an honor to be selected as one of the12 regional finalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year. I am humbled, bearing in mind the considerable talent I have had the privilege and pleasure of working with throughout the region,” Brown said.

The release says finalists will each receive a certificate and $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Video

FOX24 Video

TOP STORIES

More News

Local News Video

DON'T MISS

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Follow KNWA & FOX24 on Facebook

KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Follow @KNWAFOX24 on Twitter

Mega Millions & Powerball Numbers