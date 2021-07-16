Fort Smith educator named regional finalist for Arkansas Teacher of the Year

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Public Schools teacher Rozanna Brown has been named a regional finalist for the 2022 Arkansas Teacher of the Year.

According to a news release from the school district, Brown is a fourth grade teacher at Ballman Elementary School.

The release says there are 12 regional finalists selected across the state. The finalists will be recognized at an event on August 5 at the Governor’s Mansion.

During the event, the four state semi-finalists will be announced, according to the release.

“It is such an honor to be selected as one of the12 regional finalists for Arkansas Teacher of the Year. I am humbled, bearing in mind the considerable talent I have had the privilege and pleasure of working with throughout the region,” Brown said.

The release says finalists will each receive a certificate and $1,000 prize provided by the Walton Family Foundation.