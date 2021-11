FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith fire captain resigns after being cited for sexual solicitation on the job.

Fire Chief Phil Christensen said Robert Dean officially resigned from his position with the department this November 1.

Court documents say dean agreed to pay a person for sex. He’s pleaded not guilty to the charge.

However, Christensen said he did recognize his violations of the department’s policies when resigning.

Dean’s trial date is currently set for December 13.