FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Freezing cold temperatures are not stopping firefighters from doing their job.

Ethan Millard, Division Chief Operations Division for Fort Smith Fire Department says, “When it’s hot, we’re hot. When it’s cold, we’re cold. When it’s raining, we’re wet, that’s just the nature of the beast.”

Firefighters prepare for the cold weather by keeping bags filled with socks, t-shirts and hand warmers inside the fire truck.

“Our fire gloves, just like our gear, once they get wet, you’re not going to get warm so they can put a new set of gloves on to help warm up or not necessarily warm up, help, feel better,” Millard said.

He says they train in the heat and cold so that they can adapt to it.

“We don’t just stay inside the firehouse all day. A lot of guys will go out and do fire training outside to get acclimated. Some will work out, do physical fitness training outside,” he said.

Trainees will wear shorts and a hoodie even if it’s 10 degrees outside.

“It’s pretty horrible,” he said.

Millard says this allows them to know what the job is really like.

“We get a lot of people who don’t make it through the program because they can’t handle that. But again, that’s why we do it because if you can’t handle it in training, you’re not going to be able to handle it in the real world,” he said.

Millard recalls the time of letting them wear bogans and “they were frozen from sweating and freezing to their heads.

He also tells the story of when he was a fire marshal, and it was so cold that the digital camera wasn’t working.

“Our now Assistant Chief was on scene with me, and he’s from Alaska, and he showed me a trick where if you take the battery out and put it in your armpit, it’ll warm the battery up.”

When fighting fires, especially structure fires (residential, commercial or industrial buildings), Millard says the gear can get wet and become covered in ice which can be impossible to get dry when they’re out on the scene.

“So not only you’re cold, but you’re cold and wet and until you get back to the station to put additional or different gear on, you just basically suffer,” he said.

Firefighters can sit in the fire truck to warm back up if they have the chance or change into other dry clothes.

Millard says, “We also provide every firefighter enforcement with two sets of bunker gear, their personal protective equipment that they wear on fires

When the weather is in the single digits or negative, it can lead to frozen water.

“We could run into issues as far as ice and slip hazards on the fire scene,” Millard said.

Millard says this is all part of the job and some of his best memories are going through tough situations with his fellow firefighters.

He also says it takes a special person to be a firefighter because you have to be mentally tough to stand outside in really cold temperatures.