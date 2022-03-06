FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Starting Monday, March 7, the City of Fort Smith fire hydrants will be flowed to test their water flow capacity.
There will be a total of 6 rotations. Each rotation should take about 1 to 2 weeks depending on interuptions.
Customers may experience a temporary discoloration of water, which is due to the unsettling of rust in the water main.
If this happens, you should run cold water for about 5 minutes.
And if the water is determined to be unsafe to drink or use, an alert suck as a boil order will be issued.
These will be the following rotations beginning Monday, March 7, 2022:
- 1st Rotation: South of Zero Street between Hwy. 71 and Hwy. 253
- 2nd Rotation: North of zero Street from State Line Road to Old Greenwood Road
- 3rd Rotation: Chaffee Area and Riley Farms
- 4th Rotation: East Side of town from Albert Pike to Barling
- 5th Rotation: North of North “K” Street to the river
- 6th Rotation: Downtown area over to Albert Pike