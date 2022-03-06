FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – Starting Monday, March 7, the City of Fort Smith fire hydrants will be flowed to test their water flow capacity.

There will be a total of 6 rotations. Each rotation should take about 1 to 2 weeks depending on interuptions.

Customers may experience a temporary discoloration of water, which is due to the unsettling of rust in the water main.

If this happens, you should run cold water for about 5 minutes.

And if the water is determined to be unsafe to drink or use, an alert suck as a boil order will be issued.

These will be the following rotations beginning Monday, March 7, 2022: