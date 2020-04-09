Fort Smith Front Porch Project; Free family photos documenting this time

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A unique photography service is spreading joy to families in the river valley amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Full-time realtor and part-time photographer Breanne Linch is turning her love of photography into the fort smith front porch project.

It gives families the chance to have fun, show their courage and document their experiences during these times of uncertainty.

Linch said capturing these photos puts a smile on everyone’s face, including her own.

“I love it, it’s so fun going up to all of the house and the kids are outside dressed up. They’re so excited to see me. It’s been a lot of fun,” Linch said.