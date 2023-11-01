FORT SMITH, Ark (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith group, REVAMP, also known as Remembering Every Victim and Missing Person, works to keep the names of those missing and victims or crimes alive.

The organization also offers support to victims’ families and works as a mediator between law enforcement and families.

REVAMP has helped numerous families solve cases and assist families of unsolved cases try to find answers.

The Williams family lost George Williams, a father, grandfather, and husband, roughly 15 years ago. Williams was murdered, but the suspect was never found.

The Williams family contacted REVAMP in hopes of finding answers. Eric Williams, the son of George Williams, says that the organization gave the family “a chance to be heard”.

The case has not been solved, the family has received assurance and support from the organization which is still hoping to help the family find answers.

REVAMP is always in search of volunteers to help with cases like George Williams’. Information on opportunities to volunteer can be found here.