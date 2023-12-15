FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Guidance Center in Fort Smith has a new tool to quickly address a mental health crisis.

The center now has mental health recovery recliners at its crisis stabilization unit.

Recliners are for clients who do not need to stay overnight or need less than 24 hours. Recliner clients get immediate intervention while getting access to resources like medication if needed.

Joey Potts with the Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center says this addition is important because some patients can’t spend three to five days getting treatment.

“So this is perfect for them. That means they can get in they can be seen quickly, they can be evaluated for need for further services. If they’re safe and not a risk to anyone else, they can be released and get all the services set up that they’re going to need in for outpatient basis,” said Potts.

The recliners are only for admissions that are less than 24 hours. For more information, click here.