MANSFIELD, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith Hazmat Team was called to Mansfield after a driver was found dead in a semi-truck in the Harps Food Stores parking lot on Monday, according to Sebastian County EMS and Rescue.

BLAIR, the trucking company associated with the vehicle informed SCES that the driver “had recently been out of the country and possibly had an illness.”

