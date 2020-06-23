Fort Smith high schools change commencement

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Both Northside and Southside high schools in Fort Smith have postponed commencement ceremonies as they are being reconsidered to follow current COVID-19 restrictions.

The district has created a proposal with the Fort Smith Convention Center to organize a commencement ceremony for both high schools.

Because of the last-minute changes, the school district has reserved dates for July, August, and December for future commencement ceremonies at the convention center.

The district’s proposal has been approved by the Arkansas Department of Health but is waiting on further review.

