Fort Smith high schools helping students falling behind get back on track

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) – School officials are encouraging students struggling to keep their grades up to come back to class so they can get the help they need to succeed and get back on track.

Principals at both Northside and Southside High Schools in Fort Smith said they are concerned because there is a number of students who are having a tough time academically during the health crisis especially those spending more time away from the classroom.

That is why both schools are holding their very first get ‘On Track Day’ Monday, December 7, to work with students put a plan together and ensure them it’s not too late to turn things around.

Fort Smith high school students are either taking the blended model of on-site instructions or the full virtual format.

The Blended format gives students more flexibility. It allows students to listen to lectures, complete assignments at home, and attend on-site classes when they believed they needed help with the material. Students can attend one or all their classes during the school day.

The principals found that the students who’ve been coming to class every day are more engaged and getting better grades.

Southside High School, Principal, Lisa Miller said there are more students in danger of, or actually failing a class this semester compared to previous years.

“With students in and out in quarantine and teachers in quarantine, building those relationships with teachers have been tough this semester,” said Miller.

Northside High School, Principal, Keri Rathbun said some students have more on their plates this year which is also causing a shift in focus.

“Many of the students that I have spoken to are spending more time getting extra income, when they would have normally been in school. Many are helping their parents and their families out because we are all struggling right now. Some are helping with childcare watching their little sisters and brothers,” said Rathbun.

Both principals said teachers and students are working through conditions they have never experienced before and the schools are committed to making sure its students stay on course.

Miller tells us ‘On Track Day’ is for students who are in danger of failing one or more classes.

Students will use Monday’s 4th period class to sit with an advisor or teacher and create a focused, academic improvement plan and a list of goals to help them bring those grades back up.

The principals recognize the need for the learning options but said there is a positive correlation with traditional learning. They are encouraging all struggling students to come to class.

“Learning new material can be a challenging and when you have that relationship with a teacher who can help find those struggles and who can help bridge those gaps when you are struggling that is critical,” said Miller.

“It’s just about coming back. I think that if we can get them through the doors and get them to reconnect with us. I really believe that is half the battle,” said Rathbun.

The initiative has been put together by academic task force teams from both schools. Rathbun and Miller said they want each student to know they have the support they need. They hope to carry these efforts into the next semester so no students fall behind.



