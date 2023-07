FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Last night, Fort Smith Police Department responded to a hit and run at North 50th and Wirsing Avenue, the intersection of Jack’s Car Wash and Rooster on 50th Convenience store.

The pedestrian is dead, according to police. There is no other information at this time.

If you have any information that can help police call 479-709-5100.

