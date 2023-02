FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The community remembers the late Fort Smith Fire Chief Phil Christensen on Feb. 15.

Christensen died of cancer Feb. 11. He joined the Fort Smith Fire Department in 1992 spending more than 30 years with the department.

He worked his way up through the ranks and became fire chief in 2016.

First responders and the community lined the streets of Fort Smith for a funeral procession to remember the long-time firefighter and the impact he made.