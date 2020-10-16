Fort Smith homeless shelter gets $1.4 million expansion

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith homeless shelter is expanding its outreach.

Riverview Hope Campus celebrated the expansion to its emergency shelter

The campus received a more than $1 million grant to help with the expansion.

Executive Director Chris Johannides said this will allow the staff to help more people get back on their feet.

“We try to meet people exactly where they’re at, wherever their struggles are and what’s happening in their life currently. We want to be able to get them the education and the help and the housing they need,” Johannides said.

He said the expansion will allow the emergency shelter to double its capacity as well as add transitional housing units around its campus.

They hope to have the expansion completed in the next six months.