FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Fort Smith ice skating rink is set to open on November 24 through January 1 at the Riverfront Pavilion.

The cost is $5 for kids up to 12 years old and $10 for adults. Reservations for corporate events and parties are also available.

Operating hours are:

Friday, November 24: 2-6 p.m.

Thursday & Friday: 5-9:00 p.m.

Saturday: 2-9 p.m.

Sunday: 2-6 p.m.

