FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The third annual Fort Smith International Film Festival in 2023 is expected to be the biggest one yet.

It will showcase filmmakers from around the globe on August 25-26 at Temple Live in Fort Smith.

The theme for 2023 is [re] Focused and will feature filmmakers who dealt with obstacles during the peak of the pandemic And how they’re getting back to work in the industry.

“The first year, we were excited that we even made a film festival happen. We were happy that we got there. In the second year, we started working on those experiences. And this next year, we’re trying to build on those experiences to make it to where it’s a great experience for the filmmakers and for the film fans,” said Brandon Chase Goldsmith, executive director of the festival.

Submissions can be made starting Feburary 3. The deadline to get them in is May 25.