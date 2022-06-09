FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tickets for the 2nd Annual Fort Smith International Film Festival go on sale on Tuesday, June 14.

According to a press release, the festival has received 364 submissions from over 50 countries, including the Cherokee and Choctaw Nations.

“It’s exciting to see that our film festival is growing and becoming even more international,” explained executive director Brandon Chase Goldsmith. ““We have gotten submissions from close to ten additional countries and over 10 more hours in film than we received the first year.”

Festival screeners are busy watching all 135 hours of film and will announce the final line-up in August. The 2022 Fort Smith International Film Festival will be held on August 26 and 27 at TempleLive. Built in 1929, the masonic temple houses several rooms with original art deco fixtures and Egyptian-themed murals, which will serve as the backdrop for screening rooms and filmmaker workshops.

The theme for the second year will be “Borderlands.” The press release notes that the festival “will be a theatrical gateway to creativity’s wild west, where all perspectives and points of view are welcomed.”

A limited number of VIP tickets, with access to the filmmakers, actors, and more, will be available for $30. General admission tickets are $10 in advance and $15 on the day of screenings. Tickets will be available at FortSmithFilm.com.