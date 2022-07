FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — On July 20, the City of Fort Smith issued a reminder to residents that flexible plastics are not recyclable.

A press release from the city detailed exactly which type of items fall into that category, including the following:

Shopping bags

Bubble wrap

Sandwich baggies

Freezer bags

Frozen food bags

Plastic wrap-around packaging

Dry cleaner bags

Cling film

None of those items should be placed in the city’s recycling carts or containers.