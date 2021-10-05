Fort Smith judge says city violated Arkansas monument act

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith judge has placed an order against the city in violation of an Arkansas Law.

This stems from the city removing The Flags Over Fort Smith display which violates the Arkansas State Capitol and Historical Monument Protection Act.

The order says the city violated the act and had no intention of requesting a waiver from the Arkansas History Commission for its removal.

Judge Gunner DeLay has ordered the city request a wavier from the commission to determine the disposition of the display no later than October 14.

