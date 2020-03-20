Fort Smith leaders talk COVID-19

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — River Valley leaders address their communities on the latest COVID-19 threats.

County judges, public school districts, and community organizations, among others, discussed plans for the River Valley and how it will move forward amid changes because of the coronavirus.

Fort Smith Mayor George McGill said his city hasn’t yet seen any positive tests but it’s well prepared to handle it.

“We’re dealing with the unknown and it can be frightening as we face these uncertainties, know that the state and the local agencies are here to make sure we do everything we can to keep this River Valley a safe place to live,” McGill said.

McGill is urging his community to support small businesses that will likely suffer financially because of the pandemic.