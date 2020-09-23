Fort Smith leaders weigh in on Confederate monument debate

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith city leaders were still trying to figure out where they should move a Confederate monument.

Right now, the monument is in front of the Sebastian County courthouse.

City leaders and a representative with the Daughters of Confederacy reviewed the planning process used by Benton County that relocated a Confederate monument to a private park.

They say private funds will need to be raised for a project like that since they will not be using public funds.

You might remember, the city did offer to move the monument to a local cemetery but that was shot down.

Discussions on a possible solution will continue next week.