Fort Smith looks for input from residents on sales tax extension

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The city of Fort Smith wants input from residents on whether to extend its current sales tax.

The sales tax is up for renewal this year, so the board of directors and Mayor George B. McGill held the first of five public information meetings on January 20.

Currently, the sales tax sits at 1%.

25% goes towards parks, police, and fire stations. The rest funds Fort Smith’s sewer systems.

Fort Smith voters were originally supposed to decide whether to keep the tax in the last election, but the city council decided to push it to better educate the community on what it does.

“If this doesn’t pass the primary backup option rate increases, the sewer rate increases to generate the fund between the $15-18 million that’ll generate just for the consent decree allocation. That will mean a 50% rate increase,” City Administrator Carl E Geffken said.

If the increase is approved, the tax for Fort Smith’s sewer system could see a 58% rise. Otherwise, it would remain as is.