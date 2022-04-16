FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrested a man on April 16 for stabbing five people including three children.

According to a tweet from the Fort Smith Police Department, police responded to a stabbing call at a residence in the 1800 block of N. 13th Street.

When police arrived, they found five victims including two adults and three children, who had all sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Each person was transported to a local hospital for medical attention.

Police arrested Demitric Deshawn Johnson, 26, of Fort Smith a short time later.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. More information will be available at its conclusion.