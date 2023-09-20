SEBASTIAN COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man accused of entering a man’s house and shooting him in his sleep has pleaded not guilty.

James Vincent Barton, 30, was arrested on Sept. 16 for aggravated residential burglary and attempted capital murder.

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting on Spring Mountain Road in Fort Smith at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found Barton assisting a man who was bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds on his arms.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and said that “he woke up in pain and observed James standing at the foot of his bed holding a pistol,” the sheriff’s office said.

Barton’s arraignment was held in Sebastian County on Sept. 20. His next hearing date has not been set.