Fort Smith man arrested for convenience store stabbing

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man was arrested in connection to a stabbing at a convenience store on Tuesday.
Jacob Favela, 22, was arrested for first-degree battery and parole violation after being identified as the suspect in the stabbing of a 61-year-old man at a gas station at 3620 N. O Street at around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31.
The victim, wo suffered multiple stab wounds, was transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.
Favela is being held at the Sebastian County Jail without bond.