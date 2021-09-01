Fort Smith man arrested for convenience store stabbing

Jacob Favela

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man was arrested in connection to a stabbing at a convenience store on Tuesday.

Jacob Favela, 22, was arrested for first-degree battery and parole violation after being identified as the suspect in the stabbing of a 61-year-old man at a gas station at 3620 N. O Street at around 8:45 p.m. on Tuesday, August 31.

The victim, wo suffered multiple stab wounds, was transported to a local hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries, according to the Fort Smith Police Department.

Favela is being held at the Sebastian County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

