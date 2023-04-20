FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrest a man in connection with the possession of child sexual abuse material on April 20.

Joe Brundage

According to a press release from the Fort Smith Police Department, Joe Stephen Brundage, 86, was taken into custody after a concerned citizen alerted police to an old computer gifted by Brundage.

The release says a digital forensics examination of the computer revealed more than 50 images of child sexual abuse material.

Based on the findings, the department says it obtained and executed a search warrant at Brandage’s home.

Detectives were able to seize Brundage’s computer and a subsequent review at the police department uncovered additional images of child sexual abuse material, according to the release.

Brundage was arrested and is facing a charge of possession of child pornography/sexual abuse material.

The Sebastian County jail log says Brundage is scheduled to appear in court on April 27 at 1:30 p.m.