FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith police arrest a man on August 1 in connection with a deadly hit-and-run accident that happened on July 29.

According to a press release from Fort Smith Police Department, Apolinar Jacobo Hernandez, 31, is facing charges of leaving the scene of a personal injury accident and failure to yield with injury.

The release says on July 29, around 6:30 p.m., the Fort Smith Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Team responded to Midland Boulevard and North Street in reference to a fatal accident.

Apolinar Hernandez

Courtesy: Fort Smith Police Department

Police say the investigation showed that the driver of a Ford flatbed truck made a left turn onto North Street from Midland Boulevard in front of a motorcycle, causing the accident.

According to police, Allan Hickman, 21, was the passenger on motorcycle and suffered fatal injuries. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police say the driver of the truck walked away from the accident scene prior to the arrival of officers.

The release says the department’s accident reconstruction team identified the driver as Hernandez on July 31 and an arrest warrant was obtained.

Police say Hernandez turned himself in on the warrant on August 1.