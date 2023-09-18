FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A Fort Smith man has been arrested after police say he broke into a man’s house and shot him while he was sleeping.

According to the Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shooting on Spring Mountain Road in Fort Smith at around 2 a.m. Saturday morning.

As deputies arrived, they found James Barton, 30, assisting a man who was bleeding from multiple gunshot wounds on his arms.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital and said that “he woke up in pain and observed James standing at the foot of his bed holding a pistol,” according to an affidavit.

Barton faces attempted capital murder and aggravated residential burglary charges.

No bond has been set at this time. Barton is due in court on September 20.