FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Fort Smith Police have made an arrest in connection to an aggravated robbery that happened on Sat. April 8 at The Point convenience store.

Zachary Scott Davis, 36, allegedly entered the store around 10 p.m. and went behind the register, according to a press release. He then was alleged to have placed his hand inside of his hoodie as if to suggest he had a weapon and then is alleged to have ordered workers to open the cash register, the release states.

Police found Davis overnight and arrested him. He is currently detained at the Sebastian County Adult Detention Center.