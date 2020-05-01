Fort Smith man charged with domestic battery after assaulting woman, causing miscarriage

FORT SMITH, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A man from Fort Smith has been charged with domestic battery after assaulting a pregnant woman, which resulted in a miscarriage.

Ricardo Blair has been charged with domestic battery in the first degree, possession of a firearm by certain persons, and failure to appear.

According to documents, Blair grabbed the woman in a bear hug and threw her across the room.

Doctors confirmed that this type of abuse could have caused the woman to miscarry, according to the report.

The judge did not give Blair bond.

Blair will be arraigned in Sebastian County Court on May 6.